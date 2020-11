NRB Global Bank Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat

NRB Global Bank Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat (Chief Guest) along with Additional Managing Director Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Shamsul Islam and Ataus Samad, virtually inaugurating its two Islami Banking Branch at Tongi Bazar, Gazipur and Sheikh Mujib Road, Chattogram on Thursday. Divisional Heads from Head office, Branch Managers and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion. photo: Bank