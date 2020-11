First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director







First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali along with Additional Managing Director Md. Mustafa Khair and other high officials, inaugurating its Pathan Nagar Bazar Sub-branch at Chowdhury Market, Chhagalnaiya, Feni through online on Thursday with a view to providing Shariah based banking services to its clients. A Doa Mahfil was organised in this regard. photo: Bank