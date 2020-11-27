Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Iran economy could rebound if US sanctions lifted: IIF

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Iran economy could rebound if US sanctions lifted: IIF

Iran economy could rebound if US sanctions lifted: IIF

DUBAI, Nov 26: Iran's economy could grow 4.4per cent next year if US President-elect Joe Biden lifts sanctions that have contributed to a deep three-year recession, although the COVID-19 crisis could limit foreign investment, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said.
Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 US election has raised chances that the United States could rejoin a deal Iran reached with world powers in 2015, under which sanctions were lifted in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme.
This is unlikely to happen overnight, however, and the prospects remain uncertain as the adversaries would both want additional commitments.
Iran's rial currency has lost about 50per cent of its value against the US dollar in 2020, reflecting economic damage from sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, although it strengthened in late October in anticipation Biden would unseat US President Donald Trump.
Iran has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the Middle East.
Trump abandoned the nuclear deal in 2018, and Tehran responded by scaling down its compliance.
The IIF, a trade body for the global financial industry, said that if United States lifted most of the economic sanctions on Iran by the end of 2021, the economy could expand 4.4per cent next year after an expected 6.1per cent contraction in 2020.
It would then grow by 6.9per cent in 2022 and 6per cent in 2023, the IIF said, adding that if oil exports increase, Iran could see its foreign reserves rise to $109.4 billion by the end of 2023.
Tehran has spoken optimistically about the return of foreign companies under a new US administration, but lack of financial transparency could still curb interest from firms who had made tentative moves to invest after the 2015 deal was struck.
Garbis Iradian, IIF's chief economist for the MENA region, told Reuters foreign direct investment inflows would increase progressively from this year's $890 million to over $6.4 billion in 2025.
Assuming most sanctions could be lifted by late next year, FDI is likely to remain below $2 billion in 2021, with most of the money coming from China, Iradian said, adding: "Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic will limit FDI inflows in 2021."
The Iranian economy would remain fragile, though "not to the brink of collapse" if most of the sanctions remain in place, the IIF said.
Under such a "pessimistic" scenario, Iran would post 1.8per cent growth next year and its foreign reserves would steadily decrease from about $80 billion this year to $46.9 billion by the end of 2023.
About 90per cent of Iran's official reserves are frozen abroad due to US sanctions.-    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Catch-all travel insurance booms as US flyers take risks
‘LafargeHolcim BD misrepresented, misquoted’
Delta won’t furlough pilots; job cuts possible
India suspends scheduled int’l flights till December
Flydubai launches first scheduled Dubai-Tel Aviv flight
‘Integrated plan under way for expansion of silk industry’
Teletalk, Jobike sign business deal
MTB appoints Tarik Ur Rahman as Director


Latest News
Journalist Humayun dies with COVID-19 symptoms
COVID-19: Govt to prepare list of priority recipients
BCL holds demonstration against opposition to Bangabandhu’s sculpture
Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus
Argentines mourn flawed hero Maradona as family seeks quick burial
8 iconic mosques will be built in 8 divisions with Saudi support: PM
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
2 women among 3 held with 1.1kg heroin in Rajshahi
OIC’s FMs meet Friday, Rohingya among top agendas
Legal action will be taken against fake news portals: Hasan
Most Read News
PM Hasina mourns death of football legend Maradona
BFF president Salahuddin tests corona positive
The shadow pandemic of violence against women
FM, FS test positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 37 more deaths, 2,292 cases reported in country
Laundering of Tk 236cr: Ex-AB Bank chairman, 9 directors, officials sued
E-Colonialism: The idiom of a Neo-Imperialism of global agents
'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh
BTRC to maintain equipment identity registrar
3-day mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft