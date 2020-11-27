Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mexico's economy to plunge less than feared

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2

MEXICO City, Nov 26: Mexico's pandemic-afflicted economy is forecast to contract by up to 9.3 per cent this year, a less severe slump than previously feared, the central bank said Wednesday.
The Bank of Mexico had warned in August that Latin America's second-largest economy was in danger of shrinking by up to 12.8 per cent in 2020.
Economic activity has since shown signs of recovering after an easing of pandemic control measures that had triggered an unprecedented 18.7 per cent plunge in the second quarter from a year earlier.
Gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded 12.0 per cent in the July-September period from the previous quarter, the most since record-keeping began several decades ago, according to an official preliminary estimate released last month.
The central bank now foresees a fall in GDP of between 8.7 and 9.3 per cent this year.
"A high degree of uncertainty remains globally and nationally," Bank of Mexico governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon told reporters.
The country was still facing a "very adverse situation due to the pandemic," he added. In 2021, economic growth of between 0.6 and 5.3 per cent is expected, the central bank said.
Mexico has officially registered more than 100,000 coronavirus deaths -- one of the world's highest tolls.
The government imposed lockdown measures at the end of March and started gradually reopening the economy in June.
New restrictions have been introduced in recent weeks in response to an increase in infections and Mexico City authorities have said that the capital is close to entering a new lockdown.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Catch-all travel insurance booms as US flyers take risks
‘LafargeHolcim BD misrepresented, misquoted’
Delta won’t furlough pilots; job cuts possible
India suspends scheduled int’l flights till December
Flydubai launches first scheduled Dubai-Tel Aviv flight
‘Integrated plan under way for expansion of silk industry’
Teletalk, Jobike sign business deal
MTB appoints Tarik Ur Rahman as Director


Latest News
Journalist Humayun dies with COVID-19 symptoms
COVID-19: Govt to prepare list of priority recipients
BCL holds demonstration against opposition to Bangabandhu’s sculpture
Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus
Argentines mourn flawed hero Maradona as family seeks quick burial
8 iconic mosques will be built in 8 divisions with Saudi support: PM
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
2 women among 3 held with 1.1kg heroin in Rajshahi
OIC’s FMs meet Friday, Rohingya among top agendas
Legal action will be taken against fake news portals: Hasan
Most Read News
PM Hasina mourns death of football legend Maradona
BFF president Salahuddin tests corona positive
The shadow pandemic of violence against women
FM, FS test positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 37 more deaths, 2,292 cases reported in country
Laundering of Tk 236cr: Ex-AB Bank chairman, 9 directors, officials sued
E-Colonialism: The idiom of a Neo-Imperialism of global agents
'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh
BTRC to maintain equipment identity registrar
3-day mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft