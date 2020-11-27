Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 November, 2020, 1:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK unveils more virus spending despite soaring debt

Published : Friday, 27 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 1

LONDON, Nov 26: Britain unveiled billions of pounds in state spending Wednesday despite soaring debt, including pay rises for nurses to support the virus-ravaged economy as the nation embarks on its post-Brexit future.
Announcing that the UK economy was set to contract by 11.3 per cent this year, the worst performance in more than three centuries, finance minister Rishi Sunak told parliament that investment was vital to aid the recovery.
The economy, which tanked into a historic recession owing to pandemic fallout, was forecast to rebound by 5.5 per cent next year and by 6.6 per cent in 2022.
"Our health emergency is not yet over and our economic emergency has only just begun," Sunak commented as he unveiled the latest spending review of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.
"So our immediate priority is to protect people's lives and livelihoods," added the chancellor of the exchequer.
With public debt soaring owing to Wednesday's spending commitments and the huge sums paid out to support the UK economy during the pandemic, Sunak said "sticking rigidly" to the UK's overseas aid budget was "difficult to justify to the British people".
He said the aid budget would be reduced to 0.5 per cent of gross national income, and return to 0.7 per cent "when the fiscal situation allows".
Sunak's updates came a week before England ends a second lockdown aimed at curbing a fresh wave of coronavirus infections.
The updates were presented also with Britain yet to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union ahead of a transition period ending December 31.
Sunak confirmed that the National Health Service would receive a boost totalling o3.0 billion ($3.9 billion, 3.3 billion euros).
The military is to receive billions of pounds extra over four years in the biggest such investment since the end of the Cold War, as Britain positions itself for its post-EU future.
In total, the government plans to spend o55 billion on public services linked to coronavirus next year, it announced Wednesday.
Recent official data shows UK state debt has exceeded o2.0 trillion for the first time.
Britain has been one of the worst-affected countries in the world in the outbreak, registering almost 56,000 deaths.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Catch-all travel insurance booms as US flyers take risks
‘LafargeHolcim BD misrepresented, misquoted’
Delta won’t furlough pilots; job cuts possible
India suspends scheduled int’l flights till December
Flydubai launches first scheduled Dubai-Tel Aviv flight
‘Integrated plan under way for expansion of silk industry’
Teletalk, Jobike sign business deal
MTB appoints Tarik Ur Rahman as Director


Latest News
Journalist Humayun dies with COVID-19 symptoms
COVID-19: Govt to prepare list of priority recipients
BCL holds demonstration against opposition to Bangabandhu’s sculpture
Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus
Argentines mourn flawed hero Maradona as family seeks quick burial
8 iconic mosques will be built in 8 divisions with Saudi support: PM
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
2 women among 3 held with 1.1kg heroin in Rajshahi
OIC’s FMs meet Friday, Rohingya among top agendas
Legal action will be taken against fake news portals: Hasan
Most Read News
PM Hasina mourns death of football legend Maradona
BFF president Salahuddin tests corona positive
The shadow pandemic of violence against women
FM, FS test positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 37 more deaths, 2,292 cases reported in country
Laundering of Tk 236cr: Ex-AB Bank chairman, 9 directors, officials sued
E-Colonialism: The idiom of a Neo-Imperialism of global agents
'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh
BTRC to maintain equipment identity registrar
3-day mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft