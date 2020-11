Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI)





Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam handing over a car-key replica to Chattogong Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir at the CMP headquarters in Chattogram on Thursday. CCCI has donated the patrol car (left) as logistic support to the CMP for serving the people.