

Edible oil price hits 9-year high on global trend

Market sources said the government must take immediate step to reduce the prices and slashing import duty from three stages to a single pint at 15 percent and it must be implemented soon.

Most refiners have raised prices of branded bottled soybean oil by Tk 5.0-6.0 per litre pushing the latest retail price between Tk 120-125 per litre. A five-litre jar will cost Tk 570-600 soon marking a rise of Tk 30 per jar, a city trader said.

It is the second time this month and sixth time in last three months that the marketing companies have raised prices, the market sources said.

They said edible prices were gradually rising in international market in recent past but its exorbitant rise in a single shot is shocking the buyers and it must be held in checks.

Global commodity price showed that crude soybean oil price increased to US$ 914-920 a tonne in October-November period this year from $680-700 a tonne in April-May period. Palm oil price hits $820 a tonne in October from $580-600 a tonne in April.

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (BVORVMA) have already urged the government to slash import duty collection on edible oil import.

It proposed to the Ministry of Commerce last year and again in August this year that VAT on soybean, palm and palm olein need to be collected at 15 per cent at a single point at import stage instead of three stages.

"We proposed it to the Ministry of Commerce in 2019 and again through the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) in this July-August," said a functionary of a leading business house in the city.

He also said the National Board of Revenue (NBR) should consider the issue actively as it is hitting every homes. He said the commerce ministry has forwarded a letter of the BVORVMA to the NBR this month in this respect, but it is yet to act on the matter.

Consumers Association, Bangladesh (CAB) Secretary Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan said import duties on edible oil should be slashed immediately to give relief to commoners.

He said since the country is fully dependent on imported edible oil higher import is surely an injustice and more so during the pandemic.

