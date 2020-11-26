School admission through lottery this time: Minister

New students for different classes of schools, including class I, will be selected through a lottery process this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni.

"After discussions with

experts, we've decided to admit students to different classes through a lottery method. Detailed information will be disclosed by December 7 [next]," she said while speaking at a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

"This year, the catchment area will be enhanced to 50 percent from the existing 40 percent; the admission seekers under the cluster system can choose five schools for enrollment," she said.

Considering the current situation, it is not possible to hold admission tests ensuring the physical presence of students, and arranging online admission tests in every school is very tough, said Dipu adding, "That's why the government has taken the decision."

"The government has taken the decision assessing three options it had - taking admission tests with the students being present physically using MCQ questions, arranging online admission tests and introducing a lottery system for all classes," Dipu Moni added.

Talking about the other examinations under the Technical Education Board and National University, Dipu Moni said, "We've taken a decision in this regard. Hope, we'll be able to take the examinations after a month."

"The number of examinees under the Technical Education Board and National University is less than that of other public exams, and we hope we can take the exams following health guidelines," she said. -UNB





