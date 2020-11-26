Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 November, 2020, 10:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Move to remove Kamalapur Railway Station

Metro rail project extension planned

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh railway has finally agreed to relocate Kamlapur Railway Station to a nearby suitable place to pave the way for mass rapid transit line-6 and a multimodal hub construction project around Kamalapur Railway Station.
Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Tuesday said this at a press briefing at the Rail Bhaban and added that the authorities concerned agreed with the
proposal but the final decision would come from the Prime Minister.
A sub-working group led by Japanese company Kazima Corporation has given the proposal and highlighted the technical aspects at a meeting.
Among others, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman and Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited representatives were also present at the meeting.
It also proposed to build similar one station building at the northern side of the existing historical structure.  
Dhaka's first metro rail construction from Uttara to Kamalapur is underway. The last station is just in front of Kamalapur Railway Station. Whether the route of the metro rail will be changed or Kamalapur station will be shifted has been under discussion for a long time.
Metrorail and all     
its stations will be on the flyover, about 13 meters above the ground. As a result, the last station will cover the front of the existing Kamalapur Railway Station building.
The railway authorities didn't want to shift the station while Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) did not want to change the route. DMTCL said if the route is changed, the distance will be increased by two to three kilometers. It will also increase the cost. Besides, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to extend Metro Rail to Kamalapur.
Changes need the permission of the Prime Minister.
In the end, the railway authorities agreed to move the Kamalapur station 130 meters north, according to the design of Japan's Kazima Corporation.
Uttara Phase-3 to Bangladesh Bank route of the mass rapid transit line-6 will carry 60000 passengers per hour form both the ends.   On the other hand, in 2018, the government approved in principle the project to build a multimodal hub around Kamalapur station under public-private joint venture (PPP).
Under this, infrastructure will be constructed around Kamalapur station. There will be hotels, shopping malls, subways and flyovers. Multi-storey residential buildings will also be constructed.
Kazima Corporation of Japan has expressed interest in implementing the project. There have been three meetings and Kazima Corporation will work out a comprehensive plan in collaboration with the Bangladesh University of Engineering.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
America is back, ready to lead the world: Biden
Liver drug gives hope for dengue treatment
School admission through lottery this time: Minister
UN launches campaign to promote gender equality
SSC, HSC exams to be delayed
Move to remove Kamalapur Railway Station
BPC bars local companies from tender process
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
COVID 'could set women's equality back 25yrs'
3-day of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO
Argentina legend Diego Maradona dies
America is back, says Joe Biden as he unveils his Cabinet
Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Dominica
Sheikh Mohamed and Netanyahu nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
BTRC records 13.5cr handsets in IMEI database in two years
Kamlapur Station likely to be demolished for Metro Rail extension
Most Read News
Allegations of money-for-posts haunt Gen Secy Nikhil
Admission to Class I-IX through lottery: Dipu Moni
2 'dacoits' beaten to death in Narsingdi
HC issues rule on paying journalists' tax under 9th wage board
Preventing child cyber bullying
Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary test Covid-18 positive
Bangladesh to get 6.80cr doses of Covid vaccine under Covax facility
Bangladesh reports more 39 COVID-19 deaths
A rare judgement saves 50 families from breaking apart in Sunamganj
Chemical castration of rapist okayed in Pak cabinet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft