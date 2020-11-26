C-19 deaths keep rising

Thirty-nine more people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,487 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

As many as 2,156 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 4,54,146, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 13.47 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 16.84 percent. A total of 16,001 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

At least 2,302 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries now stands at 3,69,179 and the recovery rate at 81.29 percent.

Among the 39 deceased, 27 were men and 12 women while five were between 41-50, 12 were between 51 and 60, and 22 were above 60- year- old, the release said.

The global death toll from Covid-19 reached 1,409,301 on Wednesday as the confirmed cases neared six million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Coronavirus is affecting 191 countries and territories around the world, infecting 59,762,055 people since the first cases were reported in China in December last year.

The United States has recorded the most cases (12,591,165) since the start of the pandemic followed by India and Brazil.

India's Covid-19 tally reached 9,222,216 on Wednesday as 44,376 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the federal health ministry said.

According to it, the death toll mounted to 134,699 as 481 patients died since Tuesday morning.

Delhi has seen a sudden spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases. As many as 6,224 new cases were registered and 109 people died here in the past 24 hours, showed the official data.

There are still 444,746 active cases in the country, while 8,642,771 people have been discharged from hospitals, according to the ministry.

Brazil's Covid-19 death toll surpassed 170,115 on Wednesday, after 630 new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, according to Brazil's Ministry of Health.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.

Until now, 2,695,150 tests have been carried out, including 16,001 new ones, and 16.84 percent of the patients turned out to be positive.

Bangladesh is seeing 2666.64 infections, 2167.73 recoveries, and 38.09 deaths per million.

So far, 3,448 have died in Dhaka division, 1,247 in Chattogram, 397 in Rajshahi, 490 in Khulna, 215 in Barishal, 264 in Sylhet, 294 in Rangpur and 132 in Mymensingh.

Bangladesh is now apparently back to the alarming situation it largely saw a few months back when Covid-19 hit the country.

After showing an erratic decline for nearly 70 days, the coronavirus cases keep growing again over the last few days in the country with over 2,000 infection cases getting registered each day.

The number of corona patients is also increasing at different hospitals over the last few days, prompting the public health experts to urge the government to equip all the hospitals, including the upazila health complexes, with necessary equipment, including adequate oxygen facilities, to ensure proper healthcare services to the infected people.







