One fire a day worries firemen



The fire that broke out at Kalshi slum of Mirpur in the capital was brought under control on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Rapid urbanisation and careless use of electronic equipment are among the major reasons behind the rise in fire incidents, say officials. Fire accidents have become a regular phenomenon in the country, especially in the capital Dhaka.

At least 55 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out at a slum in Mirpur's Kalshi area early Wednesday.

Russel Shikdar, Duty

Officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room, said the fire broke out around 2:10am.Twelve firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 3:10am.

The fire was extinguished around 6:28am, said Russel. Around 55 shanties were burnt and no casualty was reported, he said.

The latest fire is the third of its kind in the capital since late Monday night when around 200 shanties and 35 shops were gutted at Sattola slum in Mohakhali.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in Johuri Moholla slum near Bihari Patti in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area on Tuesday afternoon, causing 10 firefighting units to be rushed to the scene to douse the blaze.

In many cases, he said, people's callousness and lack of awareness are responsible for the fire incidents. Public awareness can significantly bring down the number of fire incidents, he added.

It is good to note that the government has taken massive plans to bring fire accidents under control across the country with setting up of fire stations in all upazilas.

Of the fire incidents last year, 39 per cent was caused by electrical short circuits and 18 per cent by stove fire, said the report released recently.

Seventy people were killed in the Chawkbazar tragedy -- the highest in a single fire incident -- in February last year. Besides, devastating fire tore through FR Tower in the capital's Banani, Bhasantek Slum, a plastic factory in Keraniganj and a fan factory in Gazipur.

Another devastating fire raged through the same Bauniabad Slum nearby Kalshi bus stop in the wee hours of December 27 last year, burning down at least 100 shanties and 15 shops.

According to Bangladesh National Building Code, fire exit routes have to be designed in a way that they remain unobstructed. A building will have fire-rated doors and be connected directly to the road for easy access and exit.

The Fire Service DG said fire incidents have been rising due to a lack of awareness and also unwillingness to put in place fire safety measures. "We must understand that these measures have to be taken for the sake of our life and property."

According to the Fire Service data, of the fire incidents last year, 4,153 were caused by burning cigarettes. This means fire from burning cigarette butts accounts for 15 per cent of the total fire incidents, making it the third biggest cause of fire.









