

FM, FS test positive for Covid-19

They both were scheduled to leave for Niger on Wednesday morning to attend the 47th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

They went for Covid-19 test as per rules before travelling abroad. They are doing fine and remain in isolation, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen have cancelled their planned visit to Niger as they have tested positive for Covid-19," a Foreign Ministry release said.

However, the foreign ministers of the OIC countries are going to meet at Niger on November 27-28.

The OIC is set to discuss ways to raise funds for supporting the Rohingya case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the meeting, the release added.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen have tested positive for Covid-19.They both were scheduled to leave for Niger on Wednesday morning to attend the 47th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).They went for Covid-19 test as per rules before travelling abroad. They are doing fine and remain in isolation, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen have cancelled their planned visit to Niger as they have tested positive for Covid-19," a Foreign Ministry release said.However, the foreign ministers of the OIC countries are going to meet at Niger on November 27-28.The OIC is set to discuss ways to raise funds for supporting the Rohingya case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the meeting, the release added.