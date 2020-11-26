Video
Night curfews, lockdowns back in India

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

NEW DELHI, Nov 25: The India central government on Wednesday asked states to step up efforts to contain coronavirus cases especially in areas where a spike has been reported in recent weeks. Issuing a set of guidelines effective from December 1, the Home Ministry suggested measures including local restrictions such as night curfews, stricter enforcement of containment zones and encouraging "Covid-appropriate" behaviour.
The centre said states can impose additional fines and curbs on gatherings but there can't be any lockdown outside containment zones without its permission. The government call for stricter enforcement of existing rules like mask-wearing, social distancing and said it will issue formal rules for markets and weekly bazaars.     -NDTV


