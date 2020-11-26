Gallery Cosmos hosting art camp on PM Hasina Friday

Gallery Cosmos is organising an Art Camp titled 'Sheikh Hasina: On the Right Side of History' on Friday in collaboration with Cosmos Atelier71 and supported by the Cosmos Foundation.

Twenty-one leading and promising painters of the country will participate in the day-long camp, which will begin around 11:30am and run until 5:30pm.

Renowned artists Alakesh Ghosh, Jamal Ahmed, Ahmed Shamshuddoha, Sheikh Afzal, Nasir Ali Mamun, Bishwajit Goswami, Raneshwar Shutradhar, Rasel Kanti, Monjur Rashid, Sourav Chowdhury, Maneek Bonik, Jayanta Sarkar, Azmol Hossain, Fida Hossain, Amit Nandi, Didarul Limon, Tamanna Afroz, Fahim Chowdhury, Miskatul Abir, Proshun Halder, and Shurovi Sriti will participate in the camp.

The Art Camp will be held at Cosmos Centre (Studio, Books and Rooftop) in Malibagh. -UNB