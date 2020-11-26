Video
District registrar dies of Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

RANGPUR, Nov 25: Newly promoted district registrar Samsuzzaman Sarder died of coronavirus (Covid-19) on Wednesday at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
Sarder, 57, was under treatment at the hospital for long and breathed his last early Wednesday.
He was working as sub-registrar at Chakaria upazila in Cox's Bazar and got promoted to the post of district registrar of Sunamganj recently. But he got infected by the deadly virus before joining his new work station, a law ministry release said.
Sarder left behind his wife, two daughters, a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
Law Minister Anisul Huq, Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar and Inspector General of Directorate of Registration Shahidul Alam Jhinuk expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Samsuzzaman Sarder.
They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.    -BSS


