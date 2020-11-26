

Khulna Univ celebrates 30th anniversary

Vice-chancellor (VC) of KU professor Fayquzzaman inaugurated the day's programme in the morning by releasing balloons and pigeons at Shaheed Hadi Chattar (Square) maintaining social distance and health guidelines.

The VC also led a colourful procession, largely attended by teachers, students, officials and employees of the university that paraded different parts of the campus.

To observe the day, the KU authority has chalked out different programmes in limited scale including processions, discussion meeting through webinar and doa mahfil after Zuhr prayer at KU mosque and prayer at KU temple.

Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed administrative building, roads and main gate of KU were colourfully decorated to mark the day.

KU started its academic activities formally on November 25, 1991 with four disciplines under two schools with only 80 students and 30 teachers with Prof Dr. Golam Rahman as the founder Vice-Chancellor (VC), said Atiar Rahman, acting director of public affairs and publication department of KU.

Now it has over 7,000 students and 500 teachers in 29 disciplines under eight schools and two institutes, he added.



