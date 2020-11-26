Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 November, 2020, 10:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Khulna Univ celebrates 30th anniversary

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

Khulna Univ celebrates 30th anniversary

Khulna Univ celebrates 30th anniversary

KHULNA, Nov 25: The 30th Khulna University (KU) Day was observed on Wednesday amid much enthusiasm and festivity.
Vice-chancellor (VC) of KU professor Fayquzzaman inaugurated the day's programme in the morning by releasing balloons and pigeons at Shaheed Hadi Chattar (Square) maintaining social distance and health guidelines.
The VC also led a colourful procession, largely attended by teachers, students, officials and employees of the university that paraded different parts of the campus.
To observe the day, the KU authority has chalked out different programmes in limited scale including processions, discussion meeting through webinar and doa mahfil after Zuhr prayer at KU mosque and prayer at KU temple.
Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed administrative building, roads and main gate of KU were colourfully decorated to mark the day.
KU started its academic activities formally on November 25, 1991 with four disciplines under two schools with only 80 students and 30 teachers with Prof Dr. Golam Rahman as the founder Vice-Chancellor (VC), said Atiar Rahman, acting director of public affairs and publication department of KU.
Now it has over 7,000 students and 500 teachers in 29 disciplines under eight schools and two institutes, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gallery Cosmos hosting art camp on PM Hasina Friday
District registrar dies of Covid-19
Khulna Univ celebrates 30th anniversary
US embassy offers free English course
‘Journos sacked during pandemic will be reinstated’
Four found dead in Munshiganj
Two BD women named in BBC 100 Women 2020 list
DMP arrests 66 for selling, consuming drugs in city


Latest News
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
COVID 'could set women's equality back 25yrs'
3-day of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO
Argentina legend Diego Maradona dies
America is back, says Joe Biden as he unveils his Cabinet
Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Dominica
Sheikh Mohamed and Netanyahu nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
BTRC records 13.5cr handsets in IMEI database in two years
Kamlapur Station likely to be demolished for Metro Rail extension
Most Read News
Allegations of money-for-posts haunt Gen Secy Nikhil
Admission to Class I-IX through lottery: Dipu Moni
2 'dacoits' beaten to death in Narsingdi
HC issues rule on paying journalists' tax under 9th wage board
Preventing child cyber bullying
Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary test Covid-18 positive
Bangladesh to get 6.80cr doses of Covid vaccine under Covax facility
Bangladesh reports more 39 COVID-19 deaths
A rare judgement saves 50 families from breaking apart in Sunamganj
Chemical castration of rapist okayed in Pak cabinet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft