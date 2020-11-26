US embassy offers free English course

The US Department of State is sponsoring a free Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) for non-native English speakers interested in improving their English language skills, and knowledge of business and entrepreneurship at the same time as part of its Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2020 programmes.

From identifying an opportunity to planning a persuasive pitch, this course will guide participants step-by-step through the basic elements of starting up a new business, said the US Embassy.

Through case studies, selected readings, and video lectures, participants will learn how to use market research to identify risks and opportunities.

They will also learn how to read and develop a business plan and how to find investors and financial support.

It is offered by the Online Professional English Network (OPEN), a US Department of State initiative, and is administered by FHI 360, a US-based nonprofit human development organisation.

Participants can enroll (https://www.canvas.net/browse/fhi/courses/english-for-media-literacy) in this six-module course until December 18, 2020. -UNB





