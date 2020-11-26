Video
‘Journos sacked during pandemic will be reinstated’

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

State Minister for Information Murad Hasan on Wednesday said steps will be taken to reinstate media workers who lost their jobs during the coronavirus (Covid-19) period.
He urged the media owners not to fire media personnel during this difficult time and said this issue will be discussed with the media owners and concerned professional organisations, said a press release.
Murad said this while speaking at the concluding session of a program titled 'Mass media's fight during Corona: Painting and Photography' organized by Broadcast Journalists Center (BJC) at the auditorium of National Museum in the capital yesterday afternoon.    -BSS


