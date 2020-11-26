‘Journos sacked during pandemic will be reinstated’

State Minister for Information Murad Hasan on Wednesday said steps will be taken to reinstate media workers who lost their jobs during the coronavirus (Covid-19) period.

He urged the media owners not to fire media personnel during this difficult time and said this issue will be discussed with the media owners and concerned professional organisations, said a press release.

Murad said this while speaking at the concluding session of a program titled 'Mass media's fight during Corona: Painting and Photography' organized by Broadcast Journalists Center (BJC) at the auditorium of National Museum in the capital yesterday afternoon. -BSS







