Thursday, 26 November, 2020, 10:05 AM
Home City News

Four found dead in Munshiganj

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

MUNSHIGANJ, Nov 25: Four bodies were recovered from Sadar and Sirajdikhan upazilas of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Dipra Mojumder, 28, Mitu Sarker, 26, and Whab Sarker, 75. Another body of a woman could not be identified immediately.
Officer-in-Charge of Munshiganj Sadar Thana Anisur Rahman said on information they recovered bodies of Dipra and Mitu from a three storied building at Baghmamudalipara yesterday noon.
Citing Mitu's mother, Anisur Rahman said Dipra's body was hanging from a ceiling fan while Mitu was hanging from a window at Mitu's room in morning. Crime scene unit of CID visited the spot, he added. Dipra was an inhabitant in Cumilla Dakhin Sadar while Mitu was born at Fultala in the district. Their bodies were sent to Munshiganj General Hospital.
Besides, police recovered a throat-slit body of a young woman from a canal in the upazila. A knife was also recovered by the police in the canal Latobdi. In another drive at Kalinagar village, police recovered the body of an elderly man allegedly killed by his son, said Officer-in-Charge of Sirajdikhan Thana Rezaul Haque Dipu.    -BSS


