Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 November, 2020, 10:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh

'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh

W   e are literally appalled by the series of exposed scams of Monir Khan, commonly known as 'Golden Monir'. His jaw-dropping tale of  looting people's land, gold smuggling and money laundering, among other crimes for decades has given us a clear understanding , how fearlessly a number of swindlers have been plundering our country.  

Monir amassed unbelievable amount of wealth with the help of his accomplices. His patrons are allegedly the high officials in Rajuk and the public works ministry. The most remarkable part of this story is that Monir started grabbing land since 2001 and continued to do so until recently. It took almost 20 years to catch the con artist.

Different media reports have said that during the BNP-led government, Monir became influential with the help of a minister and the then Rajuk chairman. Thanks to his blarneying skill. Even after changing of government, he still managed to get similar bureaucratic blessing for earning ill-gotten wealth from existing public officials.

We fervently demand to know how he managed to acquire plots worth Tk 200 crore in various areas of Dhaka, as well as operate with 25 bank accounts while transacting a mammoth Tk 930 crore under several dubious schemes. From just a salesman of Gausia Market to a property magnate - what miracle brought him fortune! He excelled himself in the art of manipulation and maintained close connections with all the right people in the right places.

However, RAB has discovered Monir's relations with top Rajuk officials, which allowed him to be involved in recruitments within Rajuk as well as with land deals. Using forged land ownership documents, including forged Rajuk documents and fake official seals, Monir would take over land belonging to other people, accumulating wealth of over Tk 1,050 crore.

Yet, the 'Golden Monir' saga is another text-book example of organised crime in Bangladesh.

We appreciate RAB for arresting Monir and revealing his crimes, as well as those masterminds and high-ups who enabled him to carry them out unimpeded. We hope RAB will continue its investigation. These drives against criminals and corrupt officials are certainly something that the public would like to see which is therefore laudable. Last year, a similar drive to bust illegally run casinos was an exemplary one.

We believe all such anti-corruption drives will continue. And justice should be ensured. Like Monir -- all public officials those had been engaged to assist him -- depriving citizens of land, property and other assets that are rightfully theirs - must be reprimanded.

Monir is not alone; there are many Monirs hiding among us. We need to catch them all and punish those perpetrators along with their patrons.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Golden Monir' and organized crime in Bangladesh
Antimicrobial resistance and potential threats  
Put on shields to fight second wave
PM’s patriotic message to Armed Forces
BD on the way to leave LDC group
Nagging noise pollution keeps killing
Take urgent steps to uproot teenage gangsters
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection


Latest News
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
COVID 'could set women's equality back 25yrs'
3-day of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO
Argentina legend Diego Maradona dies
America is back, says Joe Biden as he unveils his Cabinet
Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Dominica
Sheikh Mohamed and Netanyahu nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
BTRC records 13.5cr handsets in IMEI database in two years
Kamlapur Station likely to be demolished for Metro Rail extension
Most Read News
Allegations of money-for-posts haunt Gen Secy Nikhil
Admission to Class I-IX through lottery: Dipu Moni
2 'dacoits' beaten to death in Narsingdi
HC issues rule on paying journalists' tax under 9th wage board
Preventing child cyber bullying
Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary test Covid-18 positive
Bangladesh to get 6.80cr doses of Covid vaccine under Covax facility
Bangladesh reports more 39 COVID-19 deaths
A rare judgement saves 50 families from breaking apart in Sunamganj
Chemical castration of rapist okayed in Pak cabinet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft