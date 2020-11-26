Polluted air makes C-19 fight harder

Dear Sir



The poor air quality in Dhaka has become a serious blow of threat among its residents as there is a correlation between the severity of Covid-19 infection and long-term exposure to air pollutants. Dhaka is one of the most polluted cities in the world, ranked 3rd worst in the Air Quality Index and it had an AQI score of 185 and the air was classified as 'unhealthy'. The measurement was carried out by Airvisual Index Quality (A USA-based international team, Index Quality).



Actually, we are not serious at all to follow the environmental laws by the government or proper awareness of the environmental issues. We have a huge lack of knowledge regarding environment.



While we go abroad, we follow the laws of that foreign country but in our country we show our serious apathy to the environmental factors. Frequently, we are putting out the dust in the open public road; industrial toxic water is pushing out in the river, destroying forest without proper assessment, building up structures in vacant land without any proper approval.



So our government should look into the ways of better air quality meticulously and maintain good air in the coming days.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka