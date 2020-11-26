

Noise pollution, a silent killer



Some of the main sources of noise in residential areas include loud music, cassette players, roadside mills and factories, transportation (traffic, rail, airplanes, etc), construction and electrical generators. These are very disgusting they are besides the educational institutions, hospitals and residential areas. The main source of sound pollution is vehicle horns.



According to the Economist's Intelligence list, Dhaka is the second most uninhabitable city in the world. Sound pollution is one of the reasons behind it. The most alarming issue is this excessive level of noise pollution is not only limited to the capital city but it has also spread to upazila level in our country.



Basically people are not following the guidelines of Bangladesh Noise Pollution Controls Rules (2006). It causing serious noise pollution and damaging people's hearing ability and as per the rules, about 50 decibels sound level during the day time and 40 decibel sound level at night are allowed in the silent zones. Similarly, the maximum sound level for industrial areas should be from 70 to 75 decibel. But various studies have shown that this level is not being observed anywhere in Bangladesh.



It is to be mentioned here that high volume sound and song culture is not new in our country, but it has been frequently arranged. It has been observed with outmost dissatisfaction that most of the high volume sound and song are being arranged by the young teenagers, sometimes in collaboration with old aged guardian, to celebrate the birthday, 31st night, or 1st of Bangla new year, pre-marriage function (Gaye halud), marriage anniversary, emasculation of tiny Muslim boy etc. It is being arranged one night or sometimes two or three nights long in the rooftop, balcony, open mall of house, clubs etc and the organiser does not care the problems of neighbour at all.



For this vibrant sound and song, many problems has been happened in the society i.e. the neighbours can't sleep properly in the night, disturbing to say timely prayers, relative or guest feels discomfort to stay home, students can't read properly in the table, sickness old man feels serious discomfort, tiny-tot baby are crying continuously in mother's lap etc. This high volume sound and song is running uninterruptedly even in the time of Azan in the mosque. If anyone tells the organiser either to stop them or remind them not to continue further long, it seems to him that he has done a serious wrong by saying that to them. Sometimes it creates serious chaos among the neighbours. Such a shocking news was published in the media in two years ago that a septuagenarian old man died in a feud by the rivals on pre-marriage function (Gaye Halud) held in a flat at R.K. Mission Road, Dhaka. Any unexpected death is unfortunate and unaccepted, though the matter was trivial.



I can remember particularly one incident that one of my landlord's son fall down from a five storied building rooftop while celebrating 31st nights with his friends, he escaped his life somehow but became lifetime dysfunctional and this type of accident is occurring in many cases. We are a nation of culture to celebrate any function in a festival mood but that does not mean to disturbing of others or bothering of other in a peaceful living right. It is not a part of rational behaviour of any Bangalee culture. It can be arranged peacefully in a festival mood inside the door or hiring a large suitable community centre or desired place.

This high volume sound and song is spreading like a cultural disease across the country, particularly in the urban and semi-urban area. It should be stopped and the authority concern should stop this vibration sound and song in the rooftop in future.



According to a study of BUET on noise pollution, the sound level in Dhaka was 45 db in 1985, which was normal. But in 1990, it rose to 55 db, 75 db in 2000, and finally, to 110 db in 2013. Presently the average sound level in Dhaka is estimated to be 105 db. The study said that this vibrant sound pollution is alarming and a permanent health hazard for city dwellers.



According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), sound levels of 60 dB can make a man temporarily deaf and 100 dB sounds can cause complete deafness. The noise in any busy thoroughfares in Dhaka has been estimated to be 60 to 80 dB, with the sound of hydraulic horns measuring 95 db.



As per the Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1983, any vehicle that generates more than 85 decibel sound after starting the engine will not get the clearance certificate, while it is totally forbidden to install the hydraulic horn in public transports. But no roads in Dhaka city can be found where the rules are being followed. Many environmentalists termed the current stage of noise pollution in Bangladesh 'noise terrorism' and sound pollution is the most harmful aspect as it silently damages a person's hearing ability.



Traffic department experts said it would not be effective until the existing laws are amended to include hefty fines for offenders rather than prison terms. It is not possible to reduce the traffic system overnight. But if the city dwellers can be made aware about the terms and conditions, it would be helpful to control the situation.



Noise pollution affects both health and behaviour. Unwanted sound (noise) can damage physiological health. Noise pollution is associated with several health conditions, including cardiovascular disorders, hypertension, high stress levels, tinnitus, hearing loss, sleep disturbances, and other harmful and disturbing effects.



According to a survey report conducted by the Department of Environment during 2016-17 under an integrated partnership programme showed that car horns are mainly responsible for noise pollution and at least 61 percent Dhaka dwellers are suffering from depression and mental problem. Another research report shows that at least 20 percent people across the country are deaf and of them at least 11 percent traffic police have hearing problem.



The HC banned the use of hydraulic horns in Dhaka metropolitan city area on August 23, 2017 to curb noise pollution but nobody pay heed to the issue seriously. In keeping with the spirit of the ban, traffic police should have launched daily operations to ban cars using hydraulic horns and the Environment Department should take necessary steps to prevent the silent killer, the noise pollution.



The writer is a banker and freelance contributor







