88 fined on different charges in four districts

Separate mobile courts on Tuesday fined 88 people on different charges in four districts- Barishal, Pirojpur, Bhola and Laxmipur.

BARISHAL: Three separate mobile courts in the city on Tuesday fined 62 people Tk 11,200 for not wearing face masks.

The district administration conducted the mobile courts in different areas, including Bibirpukur, Sadar Road and Chawk Bazaar, of the city from morning till afternoon, and fined them the amount.

District Administration Executive Magistrate Subrata Kumar Das confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will be continued here to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Tuesday fined eleven people Tk 3,150 for not wearing face masks in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Jannat Ara Tithi, along with police, raided Kawkhali Port area from noon till evening and fined them the amount.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A mobile court here on Tuesday fined eight persons Tk 57,000 on different charges in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Kawsar Hossen conducted separate drives in Ghuinggarhat and Miarhat Bazaar areas in the afternoon, and fined four saw mill owners Tk 50,000, two traders Tk 6,000 for not having dealing licenses, and two pedestrians Tk 1,000 for not wearing face masks.

Sub-Inspector of Daulatkhan Police Station along with his team was also present during the drives.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A mobile court here on Tuesday fined seven traders Tk 16,000 on different charges in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Md Kamruzzaman conducted a drive at night and fined the owner of M/s Madina Traders Tk 10,000 for selling petrol and diesel without licence, and six persons Tk 1,000 each for not wearing face masks. UNO Md Kamruzzaman confirmed the drive.