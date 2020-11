Obituary

NARAIL, Nov 25: Narail Municipal Mayor Jahangir Biswas, also joint secretary of district Awami League, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday.He was suffering from dengue.Following the deterioration of his condition, he was shifted to Square Hospital in Dhaka on November 18, where he died about 12:20pm.The deceased's cousin Shahina Akhter confirmed the death. Jahangir Biswas left wife, three sons and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.