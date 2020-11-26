Video
Home Countryside

People suffer as bridge building delayed at Nagarpur

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL, Nov 25: Thousands of people are suffering as the construction of a proposed bridge on the Nagarpur-Solimabad Road in Nagarpur Upazila of the district is yet to start.
According to the work order, the bridge's construction was to be started about 10 months back and is to be completed by November, this year. But the contractor is yet to start it.
Thousands of people and small and big vehicles of Solimabad and Bekra unions under Nagarpur Upazila and those of Chauhali Upazila   in Sirajganj used this road.
Without raising a diversion road, the construction firm dismantled the old bridge. It has increased the public suffering manifold.
For temporary communication, locals made a bamboo bridge there. Taking life risk, thousands of people from western part of Nagarpur Upazila are using this bamboo bridge. Authorities concerned are not   showing any responsibility.
On December 16, 2019, the work order was given to M/s Alif Enterprise. The estimated cost of this 54-metre chainage and 15-metre RCC girder bridge was estimated at Tk 1,7,27,957.  According to the contract, the work is to be finished by November 15 next.
A local tea shopper Moniruzzaman said, the contractor sold out the old bridge before making the diversion road.
"We are suffering much for not raising the bridge. We have raided the bamboo bridge voluntarily," he added.
"We are apprehending life-threatening accident any time," said an easy-bike driver Sanwar Hossen Sanu.
Proprietor of M/s Alif Enterprise Moniruzzaman Mintu said the work could not be started as stones could not be collected amid corona.
Upazila Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department Mahbubur Rahman said, "We are pressing the contractor for completing the work. Stones were not found at that time. Yet the work will begin soon."


« PreviousNext »

