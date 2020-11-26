5,920 ha land to be under potato farming in K’ganj

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 25: A government move is underway to cultivate potato extensively in the district.

Under this plan by the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), a total of 5,920 hectares (ha) of land in the district's 13 upazilas will be brought under potato farming this Robi season. The production target has been fixed at 1,30,240 metric tons (MT), said Deputy Director (DD) of Kishoreganj DAE Md Saiful Alam.

Of the targeted lands, 370 ha will be farmed with the production target of 8,140 MT in Hossainpur, 220 ha with the target of 4,840 MT in Kishoreganj Sadar, 1,395 ha with the target of 30,690 MT in Pakundia, 418 ha with the target of 9,196 MT in Katiadi, 550 ha with the target of 12,100 MT in Karimganj, 250 ha with the target of 5,500 MT in Tarail, 160 ha with the target of 3,520 MT in Itna, 132 ha with the target of 2,904 MT in Mithamoin, 250 ha with the target of 5,500 MT in Nikli, 260 ha with the target of 5,720 MT in Austagram, 450 ha with the target of 9,900 MT in Bajitpur, 245 ha with the target of 5,390 MT in Kuliarchar, and 1,220 ha with the target of 26,840 MT in Bhairab upazilas.

To make the cultivation successful, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute and a number of NGOs have taken concerted measures to give quality potato seeds to the farmers.

Also, the authorities have taken effective step to ensure uninterrupted supply of fertiliser, insecticide, technical assistance and other inputs to the potato growers ranging from grassroots level.

Besides, commercial banks, financial institutions and NGOs will provide agriculture loans under flexible terms, said sources.







