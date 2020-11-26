Structure being built grabbing govt canal at Sreepur

Video
Thursday, 26 November, 2020, 10:04 AM
Countryside

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Nov 25: A Saudi expat Rafiqul Islam, son of Abdus Sobhan of Pelaid Village under Gosinga Union in Sreepur Upazila of the district, is allegedly building a structure grabbing a government canal flowing beside his house.
According to locals, the canal known as Katakhali is very important for Gosinga Union and its adjoining areas.
In terms of water extraction, this canal is playing an important role in contributing to the agricultural economy of the locality. Flowing over the Pelaid Village, it has fallen in the Shitalakshya River.
Though the canal has narrowed at several points, the latest bar in its flow is being created by Rafiqul Islam. The canal has been in existential crisis.
Member of Ward No. 9 of Gosinga Union Sazzad Hossen Monir said this canal is the life to this area.
The local economy is directed by this canal. Over the last several years, the canal has narrowed facing different problems.
Now, it is being occupied and going to lose existence.
"We protested the raising of the structure but it did not work," he pointed out.
Local farmer Amzad Hossen said this canal is lifeline to this area. But none holds the right to stop its flow. But it is now being blocked by raising installation. The administration should see it    strictly.
A local college teacher Habibur Rahman Manik said, government canals in different areas of the industrial upazila of Sreepur have been occupied. Water-logging has caused public sufferings.
None engaged in grabbing the canal was found for comment. But the grabber's cousin brother Ayub Ali, who has been supervising the work since the beginning, said this space of the canal was lying fallow for many years. Now installation is being raised for farming cattle.
But the government authorities did not make any objection.
Sub-Assistant Officer of Gosinga Union Land Office Tajuddin Ahmed said there is no scope to raise installation in government canal. The grabbing was found true in a field visit. The highest authorities will be reported for taking next course of action.
Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Nasrin said, on information, she has asked field officers to take action against the responsible and demolish the structure.


Structure being built grabbing govt canal at Sreepur
