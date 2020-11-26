Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 November, 2020, 10:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump grants Biden access to intel

President-elect says White House co-operation ‘sincere’

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

WASHINGTON, Nov 25: President Donald Trump on Tuesday granted Joe Biden access to presidential intelligence briefings, according to two White House officials, after stonewalling the information amid his ongoing resistance to the transition of power.
The President's Daily Brief, a summary of high-level national security intelligence, is routinely shared with the president-elect to prepare him for his move into the White House. All government agencies are now participating in briefings a day after the President Donald Trump's administration has formally acknowledged Biden likely won -- even as the president himself has not yet conceded, a transition official said on condition of anonymity.
Biden had been receiving intelligence briefings as a presidential candidate, as part of a longstanding tradition to ease the transition of power. But Trump's refusal to concede the presidential race complicated Biden's ability to receive the more sensitive presidential briefing before the General Services Administration formally acknowledged Biden as the winner Monday.
Biden says the White House has so far been "sincere" in helping his transition to power. "It has not been begrudging so far, and I don't expect it to be," he told NBC News in an interview. He confirmed he had not yet spoken to the president but added that he did not expect the beginning of his term to be affected by the delay in beginning the transition.
Trump's decision to allow Biden to get the top-secret information came on the same day the president-elect formally announced key members of his national security team. They include Avril Haines, a former top CIA official who Biden will nominate to serve as the Director of National Intelligence.
Although Trump has not conceded the election, his decision to allow Mr. Biden to receive the brief signals that he will not continue to obstruct the formal transition process. The president's campaign has launched several lawsuits challenging the election results in multiple states, but the majority of these suits have been unsuccessful. A small but growing number of Republican lawmakers are urging Trump to accept the results.
Biden confirmed to reporters later Tuesday afternoon that he'd been offered the briefings but said he hadn't seen one yet. He told NBC News' Lester Holt, in an interview that aired Tuesday evening, that he might get his first briefing on Wednesday.
Some Republican senators argued for nearly two weeks that Biden should be granted access to the President's Daily Brief, even though they stopped short of acknowledging him as the victor.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump grants Biden access to intel
China accuses India of discrimination over app ban
Imran Oks chemical castration of rapists
Tensions mount in Thai protests
Sudan ‘not aware’ of Israeli visit
New defendants in Khashoggi trial
Myanmar ignoring Rohingya genocide trial measures: Activists
Biden picks Cuba-born immigrant to lead Homeland Security


Latest News
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
COVID 'could set women's equality back 25yrs'
3-day of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO
Argentina legend Diego Maradona dies
America is back, says Joe Biden as he unveils his Cabinet
Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Dominica
Sheikh Mohamed and Netanyahu nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
BTRC records 13.5cr handsets in IMEI database in two years
Kamlapur Station likely to be demolished for Metro Rail extension
Most Read News
Allegations of money-for-posts haunt Gen Secy Nikhil
Admission to Class I-IX through lottery: Dipu Moni
2 'dacoits' beaten to death in Narsingdi
HC issues rule on paying journalists' tax under 9th wage board
Preventing child cyber bullying
Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary test Covid-18 positive
Bangladesh to get 6.80cr doses of Covid vaccine under Covax facility
Bangladesh reports more 39 COVID-19 deaths
A rare judgement saves 50 families from breaking apart in Sunamganj
Chemical castration of rapist okayed in Pak cabinet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft