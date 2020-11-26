Trump grants Biden access to intel

WASHINGTON, Nov 25: President Donald Trump on Tuesday granted Joe Biden access to presidential intelligence briefings, according to two White House officials, after stonewalling the information amid his ongoing resistance to the transition of power.

The President's Daily Brief, a summary of high-level national security intelligence, is routinely shared with the president-elect to prepare him for his move into the White House. All government agencies are now participating in briefings a day after the President Donald Trump's administration has formally acknowledged Biden likely won -- even as the president himself has not yet conceded, a transition official said on condition of anonymity.

Biden had been receiving intelligence briefings as a presidential candidate, as part of a longstanding tradition to ease the transition of power. But Trump's refusal to concede the presidential race complicated Biden's ability to receive the more sensitive presidential briefing before the General Services Administration formally acknowledged Biden as the winner Monday.

Biden says the White House has so far been "sincere" in helping his transition to power. "It has not been begrudging so far, and I don't expect it to be," he told NBC News in an interview. He confirmed he had not yet spoken to the president but added that he did not expect the beginning of his term to be affected by the delay in beginning the transition.

Trump's decision to allow Biden to get the top-secret information came on the same day the president-elect formally announced key members of his national security team. They include Avril Haines, a former top CIA official who Biden will nominate to serve as the Director of National Intelligence.

Although Trump has not conceded the election, his decision to allow Mr. Biden to receive the brief signals that he will not continue to obstruct the formal transition process. The president's campaign has launched several lawsuits challenging the election results in multiple states, but the majority of these suits have been unsuccessful. A small but growing number of Republican lawmakers are urging Trump to accept the results.

Biden confirmed to reporters later Tuesday afternoon that he'd been offered the briefings but said he hadn't seen one yet. He told NBC News' Lester Holt, in an interview that aired Tuesday evening, that he might get his first briefing on Wednesday.

Some Republican senators argued for nearly two weeks that Biden should be granted access to the President's Daily Brief, even though they stopped short of acknowledging him as the victor. -REUTERS