

Imran Oks chemical castration of rapists

However, there was no official announcement about it. Stressing that this was a serious matter, Imran said no delay will be tolerated. "We need to ensure a safe environment for our citizens." The premier said the legislation will be clear and transparent with strict enforcement. He said the rape survivors will be able to register complaints without fear, adding that the government will protect their identity.

Sources said some federal ministers also recommended public hanging for the rape convicts. But the premier said castration will be a start. The federal cabinet has, in principle, approved strict severe punishment for rape convicts.

He said Imran Khan, after noting with grave concern the recent rape incident of a mother and her daughter in Sindh, asked Law Minister Farogh Naseem to prepare a comprehensive ordinance, encompassing fast-track trial of the accused, a comprehensive definition of rape, inclusion of new offences and strict punishments for the convicted rapists.

The minister said as the ordinance is of great importance and involves punitive actions against the rapists, it was forwarded to the Law Division for further improvement.

He expressed the hope that the initiative would significantly reduce the number of rape incidents in the country by creating effective deterrence against the offence in the society. Meanwhile, PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan said the law will soon be presented before the Parliament.

Addressing a post-cabinet press briefing, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said after giving in-principle approval to the anti-rape ordinance, the cabinet asked the Law Division and other departments concerned to finalise the draft at the earliest by removing all legal lacunae that could be exploited by offenders. -HT

