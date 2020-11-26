Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 November, 2020, 10:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Imran Oks chemical castration of rapists

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Imran Oks chemical castration of rapists

Imran Oks chemical castration of rapists

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved, in principle, a law for the chemical castration of rapists. The decision was made during a federal cabinet meeting wherein the law ministry presented a draft of the anti-rape ordinance. The draft includes increasing women's role in policing, fast-tracking rape cases and witness protection.
However, there was no official announcement about it. Stressing that this was a serious matter, Imran said no delay will be tolerated. "We need to ensure a safe environment for our citizens." The premier said the legislation will be clear and transparent with strict enforcement. He said the rape survivors will be able to register complaints without fear, adding that the government will protect their identity.
Sources said some federal ministers also recommended public hanging for the rape convicts. But the premier said castration will be a start. The federal cabinet has, in principle, approved strict severe punishment for rape convicts.  
He said Imran Khan, after noting with grave concern the recent rape incident of a mother and her daughter in Sindh, asked Law Minister Farogh Naseem to prepare a comprehensive ordinance, encompassing fast-track trial of the accused, a comprehensive definition of rape, inclusion of new offences and strict punishments for the convicted rapists.
The minister said as the ordinance is of great importance and involves punitive actions against the rapists, it was forwarded to the Law Division for further improvement.
He expressed the hope that the initiative would significantly reduce the number of rape incidents in the country by creating effective deterrence against the offence in the society. Meanwhile, PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan said the law will soon be presented before the Parliament.
Addressing a post-cabinet press briefing, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said after giving in-principle approval to the anti-rape ordinance, the cabinet asked the Law Division and other departments concerned to finalise the draft at the earliest by removing all legal lacunae that could be exploited by offenders.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump grants Biden access to intel
China accuses India of discrimination over app ban
Imran Oks chemical castration of rapists
Tensions mount in Thai protests
Sudan ‘not aware’ of Israeli visit
New defendants in Khashoggi trial
Myanmar ignoring Rohingya genocide trial measures: Activists
Biden picks Cuba-born immigrant to lead Homeland Security


Latest News
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
COVID 'could set women's equality back 25yrs'
3-day of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO
Argentina legend Diego Maradona dies
America is back, says Joe Biden as he unveils his Cabinet
Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Dominica
Sheikh Mohamed and Netanyahu nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
BTRC records 13.5cr handsets in IMEI database in two years
Kamlapur Station likely to be demolished for Metro Rail extension
Most Read News
Allegations of money-for-posts haunt Gen Secy Nikhil
Admission to Class I-IX through lottery: Dipu Moni
2 'dacoits' beaten to death in Narsingdi
HC issues rule on paying journalists' tax under 9th wage board
Preventing child cyber bullying
Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary test Covid-18 positive
Bangladesh to get 6.80cr doses of Covid vaccine under Covax facility
Bangladesh reports more 39 COVID-19 deaths
A rare judgement saves 50 families from breaking apart in Sunamganj
Chemical castration of rapist okayed in Pak cabinet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft