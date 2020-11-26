Video
Australian Open 'likely' to be delayed by two weeks

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

SYDNEY, NOV 25: The Australian Open will likely be delayed by one to two weeks, officials said Wednesday, as talks continue over staging the tournament in Melbourne, which has only recently emerged from months of coronavirus lockdown.
A delay for a week or two to the first Grand Slam of the year, scheduled to begin on January 18, was now "most likely", said Martin Pakula, the Sports Minister of the Victoria State government.
"I still think it's much more likely that it will be a shorter rather than longer delay," Pakula said.
The "very complex negotiations" were still under way but he remained confident it would go ahead in the early part of 2021.    -AFP


