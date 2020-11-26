Video
Dasun Shanka appointed Dambulla captain

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020
BIPIN DANI 

Dasun Shanka has been appointed as the captain of the Dambulla Viking team, it is reliably learnt here.
However, according to the highly placed sources in the SLC, the Dambulla Team management was "seriously considering" to appoint Ireland's 30-year-old batting all rounder Paul Stirling to lead the side and the decision was likely to be conveyed to the organizers by 12 noon today.
It is not known whether Stirling, who was on his way to Sri Lanka, had reached Hambantotoa. The decision to appoint Dasun Shanka as captain was taken as late as on Wednesday morning.
According to the sources, Stirling would miss a few matches.
New owners and management of the Dambulla Vikings team had also approached off spinner Sachithra Senanayake to play for them.  
Sources in Sri Lanka revealed that the 35-year-old right arm off break bowler got the first call a week ago when he had reached the airport to leave for Mauritius.
Senanayake and five other Lanka players are now in Mauritius to play the T-10 League.
"I have received several calls-that included a request from new coach Owais Shah but I am now committed to play here  Mauritius T-10 League", he said over the telephone from his hotel room, where he is quarantined".
The players were not required to obtain an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). "This T-10 League is not ICC sanctioned and hence didn't need to apply for an NOC", he further added.
"We are here quarantined for 14 days and not even go out from the rooms. Even the food is served here".
"We, Asian people don't find food tasty here. It is less spicy and we don't enjoy it", he further added.
After playing the tournament till 15th December, players will reach Colombo on 17th December. They will again be quarantined in Sri Lanka.


