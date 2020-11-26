17th National Long-distance swimming to be held Saturday

Bangabandhu 17th National Long-distance Swimming competition will be held on Saturday (November 28) in the Modhumoti River of Gopalganj district on the occasion of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The competition of men swimmers will start from Kongshur to Haridaspur bridge which will be held near about 10-kilometer (km) while the women swimmers will start from Ulpur to Haridaspur bridge which will be near about eight-km.

The Bangladesh Swimming Federation (BSF) selected seven men and equal number of women swimmers through open trial held on November 20 last at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex at Mirpur on the occasion of this competition.

The men swimmers are Faisal Ahmed and Jewel Ahmed (Bangladesh Army), Kajal Mia and Polash Chowdhury (Bangladesh Navy) Mohammad Shipon (Echamotu Swimming Club of Pabna) Mohammad Ashik Sheikh (Bangladesh Ansar) and Dwin Islam (Gopalganj Swimming Club)while the women swimmers are Naima Akter, Sobura Khatun (Bangladesh Army) July Akter (Bangladesh Navy) , Mukti Khatun ( Bangladesh Ansar), Mukta Khatun (Amla Swimming Club Kushtia), Boisakhi Khatun (Jhenaidah District Sports Association)and Sumiyaa Akter of Gopalganj Swimming Club.

The prize distribution and closing ceremony will be held at 2.30 pm at Sheikh Moni Auditorium after ending the competition.

Bangladesh Navy Chief and BSF President Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal is expected to present in the closing and prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest and distribute the prizes.

The first, second and third place finishers will be given a trophy and cash award.

In this regard, a press conference was held on Wednesday at Bangladesh Olympic Association auditorium to provide all the details of the meet. Competition sponsor and Max Group Chairman and BSF senior vice-president Engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir, BSF general secretary MB Saif were present, among others, in the press conference. -BSS





