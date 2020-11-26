Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 November, 2020, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pace, spin likely key in South Africa-England T20 series

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

CAPE TOWN, NOV 25: Fast bowlers and spinners could play a significant role in a three-match Twenty20 series between South Africa and England, starting at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were a successful strike combination for runners-up Delhi Capitals in the recent Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates.
England's Jofra Archer was outstanding for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, while Mark Wood played in all three matches in England's most recent T20 series, when they beat Australia 2-1 in September.
All four fast men have the ability to bowl at around 150kmh. Nortje clocked a tournament record of 156.2kmh during the IPL.
England may have an edge in spin bowling, with leg-spinner Adil Rashid a consistent threat in white-ball cricket. Long-time stalwart Imran Tahir is no longer in the South African team but left-arm unorthodox spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has the ability to be a worthy successor.
Early season pitches in South Africa tend to give some help to both pace and spin, so it is possible that the matches could provide a reasonable contest between bat and ball instead of providing feasts of attacking
batting.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Champions League winner Lewandowski named on shortlist for Best FIFA award
Australian Open 'likely' to be delayed by two weeks
Neymar keeps PSG on course in Champions League with Leipzig win
Dasun Shanka appointed Dambulla captain
England to play four Tests in India: Ganguly
ICC probes SL T20 league over alleged match-fixing
17th National Long-distance swimming to be held Saturday
Pace, spin likely key in South Africa-England T20 series


Latest News
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
COVID 'could set women's equality back 25yrs'
3-day of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO
Argentina legend Diego Maradona dies
America is back, says Joe Biden as he unveils his Cabinet
Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Dominica
Sheikh Mohamed and Netanyahu nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
BTRC records 13.5cr handsets in IMEI database in two years
Kamlapur Station likely to be demolished for Metro Rail extension
Most Read News
Allegations of money-for-posts haunt Gen Secy Nikhil
Admission to Class I-IX through lottery: Dipu Moni
2 'dacoits' beaten to death in Narsingdi
HC issues rule on paying journalists' tax under 9th wage board
Preventing child cyber bullying
Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary test Covid-18 positive
Bangladesh to get 6.80cr doses of Covid vaccine under Covax facility
Bangladesh reports more 39 COVID-19 deaths
A rare judgement saves 50 families from breaking apart in Sunamganj
Chemical castration of rapist okayed in Pak cabinet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft