Pace, spin likely key in South Africa-England T20 series

CAPE TOWN, NOV 25: Fast bowlers and spinners could play a significant role in a three-match Twenty20 series between South Africa and England, starting at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were a successful strike combination for runners-up Delhi Capitals in the recent Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates.

England's Jofra Archer was outstanding for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, while Mark Wood played in all three matches in England's most recent T20 series, when they beat Australia 2-1 in September.

All four fast men have the ability to bowl at around 150kmh. Nortje clocked a tournament record of 156.2kmh during the IPL.

England may have an edge in spin bowling, with leg-spinner Adil Rashid a consistent threat in white-ball cricket. Long-time stalwart Imran Tahir is no longer in the South African team but left-arm unorthodox spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has the ability to be a worthy successor.

Early season pitches in South Africa tend to give some help to both pace and spin, so it is possible that the matches could provide a reasonable contest between bat and ball instead of providing feasts of attacking

batting. -AFP



