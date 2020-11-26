Federation Cup women's Handball to begin Saturday

The 1st Federation Cup women's Handball competition will begin from Saturday (Nov. 28) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.

The Daily Sun editor Enamul Haque Chowdhury will formally inaugurate the meet as the chief guest. Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) vice president Golam Habib will preside over the opening ceremony.

The BHF is going to arrange the competition on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Naogaon District Sports Association will take on Jamalpur Sports Academy in the inaugural match of the first day's competition which will also to be participated by Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Police, Jamalpur Sports Academy, Tetulia Upazila Sports Association, Naogaon District Sports Academy, Jessore District Sports Association, Faridpur District Sports Association and Handball Training center Dhaka team.

Competition's sponsor Walton Group will provide Taka five lakhs out of the total budget of Taka six lakhs and twenty five thousand to run the meet, organised by BHF.

In this regard, a press conference was held today at the competition venue to provide all the details of the meet.

BHF general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, managing committee's chairman Nurul Islam, managing committee's secretary Selim Mia Babu and managing committee's assistant secretary Kamrunnahar Azad, were among others, present in the press conference. -BSS





