Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 November, 2020, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Federation Cup women's Handball to begin Saturday

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

The 1st Federation Cup women's Handball competition will begin from Saturday (Nov. 28) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.
The Daily Sun editor Enamul Haque Chowdhury will formally inaugurate the meet as the chief guest. Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) vice president Golam Habib will preside over the opening ceremony.
The BHF is going to arrange the competition on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Naogaon District Sports Association will take on Jamalpur Sports Academy in the inaugural match of the first day's competition which will also to be participated by Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Police, Jamalpur Sports Academy, Tetulia Upazila Sports Association, Naogaon District Sports Academy, Jessore District Sports Association, Faridpur District Sports Association and Handball Training center Dhaka team.
Competition's sponsor Walton Group will provide Taka five lakhs out of the total budget of Taka six lakhs and twenty five thousand to run the meet, organised by BHF.
In this regard, a press conference was held today at the competition venue to provide all the details of the meet.
BHF general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, managing committee's chairman Nurul Islam, managing committee's secretary Selim Mia Babu and managing committee's assistant secretary Kamrunnahar Azad, were among others, present in the press conference.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Champions League winner Lewandowski named on shortlist for Best FIFA award
Australian Open 'likely' to be delayed by two weeks
Neymar keeps PSG on course in Champions League with Leipzig win
Dasun Shanka appointed Dambulla captain
England to play four Tests in India: Ganguly
ICC probes SL T20 league over alleged match-fixing
17th National Long-distance swimming to be held Saturday
Pace, spin likely key in South Africa-England T20 series


Latest News
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
COVID 'could set women's equality back 25yrs'
3-day of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO
Argentina legend Diego Maradona dies
America is back, says Joe Biden as he unveils his Cabinet
Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Dominica
Sheikh Mohamed and Netanyahu nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
BTRC records 13.5cr handsets in IMEI database in two years
Kamlapur Station likely to be demolished for Metro Rail extension
Most Read News
Allegations of money-for-posts haunt Gen Secy Nikhil
Admission to Class I-IX through lottery: Dipu Moni
2 'dacoits' beaten to death in Narsingdi
HC issues rule on paying journalists' tax under 9th wage board
Preventing child cyber bullying
Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary test Covid-18 positive
Bangladesh to get 6.80cr doses of Covid vaccine under Covax facility
Bangladesh reports more 39 COVID-19 deaths
A rare judgement saves 50 families from breaking apart in Sunamganj
Chemical castration of rapist okayed in Pak cabinet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft