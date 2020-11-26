Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 November, 2020, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Jamie's absent in team to impact performance: Salahuddin

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Jamie's absent in team to impact performance: Salahuddin

Jamie's absent in team to impact performance: Salahuddin

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin on Wednesday said absent of head coach Jamie Day in the team will impact the team's performance in Qatar match.
The English born Bangladesh national football team's head coach Day was tested for COVID-19 positive during the recently concluded FIFA International friendly match against Nepal and eventually he could not fly to Qatar with the contingent due to his illness.
Bangladesh will take on Asian Champions Qatar in their away match of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifiers round-2 scheduled to be held on December 4.
Asked whether Jamie's absence will have an impact if he eventually unable to join the team before the Qatar match.
The BFF president said: "In my personal opinion absent of Jamie in the team will have a lot of impact in the team�� I think it will have lot of affect which will come as negative because the playing style and format which Bangladesh applied against Nepal, will be difference against Qatar.
"The match will be held in different technology and technique. I have the doubt how much the assistant coach will shift quickly plan coming suddenly� in other word I want to clear very specifically that the team will feel absence of Jamie."
The BFF boss said, "Qatar is Asian number one team and there is no comparison to Qatar with us. So we hope the boys will play good but I have little expectation from them �.. our boys started football just before three weeks ago after eight months gap�.. as a ex footballer I think damage control should be the main task for the national team there."
Replying to a question, Salahuddin said, he would be very happy if the team can win against India and Afghanistan in the remaining qualifying round matches of the team.
"I want to see good result against Qatar and especially against India and Afghanistan. The two matches against India and Afghanistan are vital for us either we win or draw.
"I don't want to lose these two matches against India and Afghanistan� if I able to bring out the results from these two matches, then I will be very happy," said the BFF boss.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Champions League winner Lewandowski named on shortlist for Best FIFA award
Australian Open 'likely' to be delayed by two weeks
Neymar keeps PSG on course in Champions League with Leipzig win
Dasun Shanka appointed Dambulla captain
England to play four Tests in India: Ganguly
ICC probes SL T20 league over alleged match-fixing
17th National Long-distance swimming to be held Saturday
Pace, spin likely key in South Africa-England T20 series


Latest News
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
COVID 'could set women's equality back 25yrs'
3-day of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO
Argentina legend Diego Maradona dies
America is back, says Joe Biden as he unveils his Cabinet
Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Dominica
Sheikh Mohamed and Netanyahu nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
BTRC records 13.5cr handsets in IMEI database in two years
Kamlapur Station likely to be demolished for Metro Rail extension
Most Read News
Allegations of money-for-posts haunt Gen Secy Nikhil
Admission to Class I-IX through lottery: Dipu Moni
2 'dacoits' beaten to death in Narsingdi
HC issues rule on paying journalists' tax under 9th wage board
Preventing child cyber bullying
Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary test Covid-18 positive
Bangladesh to get 6.80cr doses of Covid vaccine under Covax facility
Bangladesh reports more 39 COVID-19 deaths
A rare judgement saves 50 families from breaking apart in Sunamganj
Chemical castration of rapist okayed in Pak cabinet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft