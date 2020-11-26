

Jamie's absent in team to impact performance: Salahuddin

The English born Bangladesh national football team's head coach Day was tested for COVID-19 positive during the recently concluded FIFA International friendly match against Nepal and eventually he could not fly to Qatar with the contingent due to his illness.

Bangladesh will take on Asian Champions Qatar in their away match of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifiers round-2 scheduled to be held on December 4.

Asked whether Jamie's absence will have an impact if he eventually unable to join the team before the Qatar match.

The BFF president said: "In my personal opinion absent of Jamie in the team will have a lot of impact in the team�� I think it will have lot of affect which will come as negative because the playing style and format which Bangladesh applied against Nepal, will be difference against Qatar.

"The match will be held in different technology and technique. I have the doubt how much the assistant coach will shift quickly plan coming suddenly� in other word I want to clear very specifically that the team will feel absence of Jamie."

The BFF boss said, "Qatar is Asian number one team and there is no comparison to Qatar with us. So we hope the boys will play good but I have little expectation from them �.. our boys started football just before three weeks ago after eight months gap�.. as a ex footballer I think damage control should be the main task for the national team there."

Replying to a question, Salahuddin said, he would be very happy if the team can win against India and Afghanistan in the remaining qualifying round matches of the team.

"I want to see good result against Qatar and especially against India and Afghanistan. The two matches against India and Afghanistan are vital for us either we win or draw.

"I don't want to lose these two matches against India and Afghanistan� if I able to bring out the results from these two matches, then I will be very happy," said the BFF boss. -BSS







