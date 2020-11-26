Khulna, Rajshahi fervent to keep winning streak after narrow escapes

Minister Group Rajshahi and Gemcon Khulna, the winning teams of the opening day's matches of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, will lock the horns today afternoon at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka while Beximco Dhaka will meet with Gazi Group Chattogram in the night game of the day at the same venue.

The underdog Rajshahi emerged as giant killer beating mighty Dhaka in the opener by two runs are surely cheered up and must be looking for win against the star-riddled Khulna. Khulna, who had to sweat over Barisal to manage a four wickets' victory after Ariful Haque's last over illumination.

Khulna are favourite in black and white though the term favourite is a myth in 20-over game. Shakib Al Hasan and skipper Mahmudullah both were below standard in the 1st game in terms of performances. Anamul Bijoy and Imrul Kayes also failed to contribute for the team. Jahirul Islam Omi, Ariful Haque and Shamim Hossain however, faced the disasters with the bat. But lineup says that it was an accident and Rajshahi bowlers really have to deliver some magical spell to confine Khulna in a manageable total. Al Amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam and Hasan Mahmud can deliver with the ball with Shakib and Mahmudullah while either of Rishad Hasan and Nazmul Apu will succeed fourth pacer Shahidul.

Rajshahi in the contrary have hardly any possibility to alter the winning combination. Mohammad Ashraful could do nothing in his first match, so did Fazle Rabbi. They must be desperate to pay the due today. Skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto, experienced Nurul Hasan Shohan, newbie Anisul Islam Emon must try to give their best shot for the team. Rising speedsters Ebadat Hossain and Mukidul Islam Mugdho are in good forms while very experienced Arafat Sunny and Sunzamul Islam have ability to illume with their whirlwind beside the Man of the match of the opening clash Mahedi Hasan.

The day clash will kick start at 1:30pm (BST) while the night match of the day will commence at 6:30pm (BST).

Forgetting the first game's misshape Mushfiqur Rahim led Dhaka must be looking for register their first victory defeating Chattogram and vice versa.

Dhaka sent Yasir Ali Rabbi as the opening partner of Tanzid Tamim while T20i opener of Bangladesh national side Naim Sheikh was sent at three. None of the experiments clicked for Dhaka. They possibly will continue one more game with the experimental line up. Mushfiq himself, Sabbir Romman and Muktar Ali are the next obvious names. Rubel Hossain, Mahedi Rana and Muktar Ali as usual will remain in pace attack while Nayeem Hasan and Nasum Ahmed are the spinning options for Mushfique.

Chattagrom will play their first match today and Mohammad Mithun will lead the team. Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar will open the innings followed by Mominul Haque, skipper Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman make an ideal T20 batting line up. Mustafizur Rahman is the frontline orb thrower for them. Besides, Shariful Islam, Sohrawardi Shuvo, Taijul Islam and Sanjit Saha are the handy bowling options for Mithun.

Skippers of both matches must prefer to bat first considering dew factor and post a decent total to defend.






