BD seeks Indian help to execute hydropower projects

Bangladesh has sought Indian support to implement Bangladesh-Nepal-India and Bangladesh-Bhutan-India hydropower projects for the mutual benefit of the people of this region.

"Bangladesh and India can work together to implement power and energy projects as government wants to implement the Delta Planning projects through collective initiative. We also focus in implementing the clean and green energy projects here," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told the Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami who met the state minister at his office at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

"A tri-party (Bangladesh-Nepal-India) investment agreement could help us to implement the BD-Nepal-India hydropower project," Nasrul Hamid said. "India has a great respect to its relations ship with Bangladesh and wants to see that Bangladesh would be an energy hub in this region," Vikram Doraiswami told the state minister.

"Both India and Bangladesh can work together to implement a comprehensive plan to implement the idea here. We could share and exchange our technology and expertise in producing necessary equipment here in joint venture," the envoy said.

The Indian High Commissioner enquired about the progress of the India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline, IOCL's cross border pipeline, H-Energy's cross border pipeline, Power grid line, Rampal Power Project, ONGC's activities, energy efficiency and power import from Nepal and Bhutan.