Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 November, 2020, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

FR Tower case

ACC to press charges gainst 18 people

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

The ACC has decided to file charge sheet against 18 people and acquitted seven accused from the FR Tower case.
According to a press release issued by the ACC, the 18 accused had violated the Building Construction Code 1996 through fraud, forgery and abuse of power.
"The accused did not collect clearance on behalf of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and also did not approve the building design," the statement also stated and added, "That is why the ACC has approved the charge sheet under Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947."
On the other hand, ACC could not prove allegation against seven accused during the investigation and acquitted them from the case.
The accused are the FR Tower lessee SMHI Farooq, Rupayan Housing Estate Ltd Chairman Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul, Qasim Industrialist Ltd managing director Tasvir-ul-Islam.
Besides, the rest against whom the charge sheet has been issued are all RAJUK officials and employees.
They are Rajuk building inspector Nazrul Islam, Director (Estate) Shamsul Alam, former Deputy Director (Estate) Muhammad Shawkat Ali, Former Assistant Director (Estate) Shah Sadrul Alam and former Director (Estate) Abdullah-al-Baki.
Among the other accused are former Superintendent (Estate) Jahanara Begum, former Inspector Meheduzzaman, assistant cum printer Muhammad Mojibur Rahman Mollah, office assistant cum computer operator Enamul Haque.
There are also former caretaker Mofazzal Hossain, senior assistant Saiful Alam, Building inspector Marul Kabir and Md Shawkat Ali, senior assistant Shafiullah and former authorized officer Shafiqul Islam.
The FR Tower caught fire on March 28 in 2019. The incident left 25 people dead and 73 others injured.
On June 25 the same year, the ACC filed two cases against 23 people for their alleged involvement in illegally extending Banani's FR Tower beyond the permitted number of floors.
During investigation, the anti-graft body found that the 23-storied FR Tower had narrow exit points and staircases, and no fire alarm, while the fire exits were blocked.
The building authorities had legally obtained permission for a 15-storey building but they illegally added eight more floors over time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD seeks Indian help to execute hydropower projects
ACC to press charges gainst 18 people
64 female recruits take part in BAF passing out parade
Three to die for killing woman after rape
Enforce law to stop violence against women: TIB
ISPR refutes DW report on Rohingys
DNCC drives to ensure mask use
PM for grabbing opportunity of global skills requirements


Latest News
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
COVID 'could set women's equality back 25yrs'
3-day of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO
Argentina legend Diego Maradona dies
America is back, says Joe Biden as he unveils his Cabinet
Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Dominica
Sheikh Mohamed and Netanyahu nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
BTRC records 13.5cr handsets in IMEI database in two years
Kamlapur Station likely to be demolished for Metro Rail extension
Most Read News
Allegations of money-for-posts haunt Gen Secy Nikhil
Admission to Class I-IX through lottery: Dipu Moni
2 'dacoits' beaten to death in Narsingdi
HC issues rule on paying journalists' tax under 9th wage board
Preventing child cyber bullying
Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary test Covid-18 positive
Bangladesh to get 6.80cr doses of Covid vaccine under Covax facility
Bangladesh reports more 39 COVID-19 deaths
A rare judgement saves 50 families from breaking apart in Sunamganj
Chemical castration of rapist okayed in Pak cabinet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft