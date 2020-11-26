Video
Home Back Page

Three to die for killing woman after rape

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

SHARIATPUR, Nov 25: A court here on Wednesday sentenced three people to death for killing a housewife after rape in Damudya upazila of the district last year.
The convicts are Md Morshed Ukil, 56, of Madhya Kodalpur village, Abdul Haque Mutait, 42, of Char Gharoa village, and Md Zakir Hossain, 33, of Charvhoira's Ukilpara  in the upazila.
Judge Abdus Salam Khan of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in Shariatpur handed down the verdict in presence of the convicts, said Public Prosecutor Firoz Ahmed.
The court also fined the convicts Tk 50,000 each and acquitted nine others as the charges brought against them could not be proved, the PPP said.
According to the case statement, the victim, 40, went missing on January 20, 2019. On the following day, police recovered her body from an abandoned house at the village.
Police arrested Morshed Ukil the same day after tracking the victim's mobile phone taken away by the accused. On the day of the arrest, the victim's husband filed a case with Damudya Police Station concerned.
After investigation, police pressed charges against nine people including Morshed Ukil, Abdul Haque Mutait and Md Zakir Hossain. Later, the court framed charges against 12 people on October 7, 2019.
After examining witnesses and evidence, the judge found three of them guilty and pronounced the verdict, the PP further said.


