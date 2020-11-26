Enforce law to stop violence against women: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on Wednesday demanded effective enforcement of laws to stop violence against women and girls in the society as crimes like rape can't be resisted due to the lack of exemplary punishment in time in most of the cases.

The organisation also stressed the need for the coordinated initiative to change the social mindset towards women, said a press release sent to the media on the eve of the 16-day Activism against Gender-based violence launched globally on Wednesday.

The TIB strongly demanded ensuring tough and exemplary punishment through fair judicial process for those who are directly or indirectly involved in every incident of violence against women and girls. -UNB







