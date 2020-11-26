Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 November, 2020, 10:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

ISPR refutes DW report on Rohingys

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

"DW'' has published fabricated news titled, "Rohingas are being forcibly sent to Bhasan Char: on Sunday (21-11-2020) Claimed by Amnesty International". This is a made-up report aimed to tarnish the image of Bangladesh government. Regarding relocation, no Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMNs) will be forced to relocate to Bhasan Char, according to ISPR press release.  
Govt is very strict to her commitment of sending the only volunteer families to Bhasan Char.
The report says that three to four hundred FDMN will be relocated forcibly to Bhasan Char, which is completely wrong and fabricated.  In contrary, the selection process is very much transparent and only on voluntary basis. Many FDMNs are in favour of relocation for better life, while many may not agree to go who will continue to stay at their present location.
Following the 1st "Go and See" visit (conducted on 05-07 September 2020), the visiting team expressed their satisfaction regarding the livelihood, security and overall protection of Bhasan Char.  Thereby only the interested/ volunteer FDMNs will only be selected.
Amnesty report questioned the safety of Bhasan Char in terms of human habitation. But ground reality depicts different scenario. Bhashan Char is built to provide a highly secured locality/island with quality accommodation, hygienic toilet, fresh water, medical facilities, community centres and schools for education. There are 1440 cluster houses including 120 shelter stations.
 Bhashan Char is very well protected with high dam which was demonstrated during cyclone ''Aphhan'' with no damage. Including Bangladesh Navy and Police personnel (male and female) total 758 Bangladeshi officials/citizens are staying there for about last 3 years or so with no problem.
Bangladesh authority has planned to conduct visit for the UN and other agencies soon. Authority believes that upon visit much confusion will be cleared. The Amnesty International should understand the unbearable burden of Bangladesh thereby should support Bangladesh whole heartedly in coping with the issue.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD seeks Indian help to execute hydropower projects
ACC to press charges gainst 18 people
64 female recruits take part in BAF passing out parade
Three to die for killing woman after rape
Enforce law to stop violence against women: TIB
ISPR refutes DW report on Rohingys
DNCC drives to ensure mask use
PM for grabbing opportunity of global skills requirements


Latest News
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
COVID 'could set women's equality back 25yrs'
3-day of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour for Maradona
Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO
Argentina legend Diego Maradona dies
America is back, says Joe Biden as he unveils his Cabinet
Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Dominica
Sheikh Mohamed and Netanyahu nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
BTRC records 13.5cr handsets in IMEI database in two years
Kamlapur Station likely to be demolished for Metro Rail extension
Most Read News
Allegations of money-for-posts haunt Gen Secy Nikhil
Admission to Class I-IX through lottery: Dipu Moni
2 'dacoits' beaten to death in Narsingdi
HC issues rule on paying journalists' tax under 9th wage board
Preventing child cyber bullying
Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary test Covid-18 positive
Bangladesh to get 6.80cr doses of Covid vaccine under Covax facility
Bangladesh reports more 39 COVID-19 deaths
A rare judgement saves 50 families from breaking apart in Sunamganj
Chemical castration of rapist okayed in Pak cabinet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft