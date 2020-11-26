ISPR refutes DW report on Rohingys

"DW'' has published fabricated news titled, "Rohingas are being forcibly sent to Bhasan Char: on Sunday (21-11-2020) Claimed by Amnesty International". This is a made-up report aimed to tarnish the image of Bangladesh government. Regarding relocation, no Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMNs) will be forced to relocate to Bhasan Char, according to ISPR press release.

Govt is very strict to her commitment of sending the only volunteer families to Bhasan Char.

The report says that three to four hundred FDMN will be relocated forcibly to Bhasan Char, which is completely wrong and fabricated. In contrary, the selection process is very much transparent and only on voluntary basis. Many FDMNs are in favour of relocation for better life, while many may not agree to go who will continue to stay at their present location.

Following the 1st "Go and See" visit (conducted on 05-07 September 2020), the visiting team expressed their satisfaction regarding the livelihood, security and overall protection of Bhasan Char. Thereby only the interested/ volunteer FDMNs will only be selected.

Amnesty report questioned the safety of Bhasan Char in terms of human habitation. But ground reality depicts different scenario. Bhashan Char is built to provide a highly secured locality/island with quality accommodation, hygienic toilet, fresh water, medical facilities, community centres and schools for education. There are 1440 cluster houses including 120 shelter stations.

Bhashan Char is very well protected with high dam which was demonstrated during cyclone ''Aphhan'' with no damage. Including Bangladesh Navy and Police personnel (male and female) total 758 Bangladeshi officials/citizens are staying there for about last 3 years or so with no problem.

Bangladesh authority has planned to conduct visit for the UN and other agencies soon. Authority believes that upon visit much confusion will be cleared. The Amnesty International should understand the unbearable burden of Bangladesh thereby should support Bangladesh whole heartedly in coping with the issue.







