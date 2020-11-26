DNCC drives to ensure mask use

Separate mobile courts of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) operated drives to evict illegal establishments and ensure use of masks by city dweller to curb the transmission of Covid-19.

Executive Magistrate Masud Hossain conducted mobile court in Mohammadpur, Executive Magistrate Abdullah Al Baki in Mohakhali while Executive Magistrate Sazia Afrin operated the drive in Uttara area in the morning, said a press release. Awareness campaign was held during the drives and around 120 face masks were distributed among pedestrians and local people. -UNB







