Thursday, 26 November, 2020, 10:02 AM
PM for grabbing opportunity of global skills requirements

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has laid emphasis on creating highly skilled manpower to meet the future needs as the world is now talking about the fourth industrial revolution.
"The world is now talking about the fourth industrial revolution. For this, highly skilled manpower is essential, and we have to create that type of manpower," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while speaking at a programme to inaugurate providing identification cards among freelancers of the country.
Held at Bangladesh Computer Council Auditorium, Sheikh Hasina joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobahban.
To take the immense opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution, she said, steps have to be taken right now. "Or else, we'll fall behind; we don't want to lag behind."
Hasina said Bangladesh needs to catch up with the world and the country needs to take steps to achieve that. "We'll move on with the world technologically, we will go as far as the world goes."
She reiterated the young population of the country are extremely brilliant and quick learners given the scope. "The job of the government is to create that scope, and we're doing that."The Prime Minister said the government wants to utilise the merit, knowledge and intellect of the youth for the development of the country through flourishing that properly. "If we can utilise that, it'll be possible to create jobs, not only for Bangladesh, but also for the world [market]," she said.
Hasina mentioned that the aim of the government is to advance the country technologically with the optimum use of ICT. "Bangladesh will be equipped with modern knowledge and science. This country will be economically self-sufficient, too."
Talking about providing ID cards to more than six lakh freelancers, she said the country will recognise them for their contributions to the country and society.
The Prime Minister said once there was no institutional recognition to the freelancers. "They used to face so many questions regarding their jobs and income. We're giving the IDs to them as part of recognition," she said.
PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman,State Minister forInformation and Communication Technology Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Senior Secretary of Information and Communication Technology Division NM Zeaul Alam also spoke at the programme.
    -UNB


