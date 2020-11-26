Video
Bangabandhu innovation Grant for start-ups launched globally

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister's ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy virtually addressing an event titled "Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2020 (BIG)"held at BICC in the capital on Wednesday, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. photo : pid

The country is going to organize an international competition on tech-enabled business idea to facilitate youths with Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.
Bangladesh is celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation as Mujib Barsha or Mujib Year through year-long programmes will on March 17 next year.
However, the initiative to recognize top start-up with US$100,000 will continue every year, the organizers said on Wednesday.
Under the initiative, winners will receive a grant of $100,000 while 99 other participants will get a minimum support in accordance to their performance in the talent hunt. The minimum grant of the event is Tk 1,000,000.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak detailed the Bangabandhu Innovation Grant at a press meet at the ICT Division in Agargaon in the city.
"Any innovators from anywhere in the world can participate in the competition. Meanwhile, ICT Division has partnered with several countries at government, university and start-up levels. Of which United States, India, China, Hong Kong, Italy, Turkey, Canada, United Kingdom, Nepal and Malaysia have already partnered with us," Palak added.
Top 65 teams will take part in the four-day boot camp. From local innovators, top 26 teams will go for television reality show and 10 teams from among the foreign submission.
State Minister hinted that government is ready to facilitate impact innovation on localization of search engine, social media, communications and streaming app to secure the public data on internet.
Palak said the life and works of Bangabnadhu have to uphold among youths as they can develop future of the country with indomitable mind to innovate idea for social change.
ICT Division Senior Secretary Zeaul Alam and iDEA project director Syed Mojibul Huq were also present in the meeting presided by Bangladesh Computer Council executive director Parthapratim Deb.
To participate in the competition, the tech-enabled entrepreneurs can make project submission online at big.gov.bd. Timeline for local entrepreneur is December 25 and for foreign participant is January 25 next year.


