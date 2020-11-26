BD establishes diplomatic ties with Dominica

Bangladesh has established diplomatic relationship with the Caribbean island state of Dominica, Foreign Ministry release said.

Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the UN, Rabab Fatima, and Dominica's Permanent Representative to the UN, Loreen Ruth Bannis-Roberts, signed a deal in this regard in New York on Tuesday.

The contract will be finalised after completion of domestic procedures and its ratification by the two countries, foreign ministry said in a statement.

Bangladesh, under the contract, will develop friendly relations with Dominica on political, economic, social, cultural, scientific and other issues of mutual interests.

Though Dominica is an agriculture-based country, industrialisation is happening rapidly as it is receiving huge foreign investments while enjoying duty-free market access to the US, EU and other developed countries.

There are scopes for employment of Bangladeshis in Dominica, as well as, market for readymade garment and other commodities manufactured in Bangladesh.

Besides, Bangladesh can get support on various international issues as the diplomatic relations has been established with the country.







