Samsung taking pre-order for smartphone Galaxy M51

Samsung Bangladesh has activated the pre-order phase for their stunning new handset Galaxy M51 recently, says a press release.

Customers can now place their purchase orders in advance to collect the smartphone that comes as the 'Meanest Monster Ever,' with perfectly matching monster-strong features and performance.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is equipped with a SnapdragonTM 730G Octa Core (Dual 2.2 GHz + Hexa 1.8 GHz) processor and Adreno 618 GPU to ensure a smooth and highly balanced performance, especially for gaming.

To add up to the performance, the handset comes with 8 GB RAM, a 7000 mAh battery, and a 25W fast charger. Galaxy M51 has a versatile quad rear camera setup, including 64 MP (Wide), 12 MP (Ultra-Wide), 5 MP (Macro), and 5 MP (Depth) main cameras; and a 32 MP (F2.2) front camera.

Its 128 GB ROM and Micro SD expandable up to 512GB allow users to preserve their precious data and memories effortlessly. The multimedia experience in Galaxy M51 becomes immersive with its 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080), sAMOLED Plus Infinity 'O' display, and Dolby Atmos audio system with stereo speakers.

Customers can enjoy up to 6 months' 0% interest EMI facility upon placing their pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy M51. With the winter ahead, Samsung is also gifting a stylish jacket with every M51 pre-order. Galaxy M51 is available for pre-order at BDT 35,999 until December 02, 2020 (or till stocks last).









