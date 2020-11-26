

Apex Tannery approves 12pc cash dividend

Chairman of the Company Syed Manzur Elahi presided over the meeting which held by using digital platform on Wednesday.

Managing Director A.K.M. Rahmatullah, Director Syed Nasim Manzur, Md. Hedayetullah and Md. Abul Hossain, Independent Director Dr. ATM Shamsul Huda, Executive Director M. A.Majed and Ansarul Islam, Chief Financial Officer Md. Main Uddin and Company Secretary Sushanta Kumar Paul FCS were present.













