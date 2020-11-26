Video
SBL gets new Additional Managing Director

Published : Thursday, 26 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

Md. Touhidul Alam Khan

Md. Touhidul Alam Khan

Md. Touhidul Alam Khan joined Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) as Additional Managing Director on Tuesday.
Prior to joining SBL, he was the Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank Ltd, says a press release.
Khan did his Masters in Finance from University of Dhaka and started his career with Agrani Bank Limited as Senior Officer in 1993. Throughout his banking career TouhidulAlamhas worked in Bank Asia, Modhumoti Bank and Prime Bank and held senior management positions in different capacities like CAMLCO, CBO, CRO etc.
He has led the first Shariah Based syndication deal and the biggest syndication term loan in the introductory period.
Touhidul Alamis a Fellow Member of ICMAB, Associate Fellow Member of IIBI, UK, Certified Professional and Life Member of Basel ii Compliance Professionals Association of USA and also Member of Institute of Internal Auditors-IIA Global-USA and Local Chapter- Bangladesh.





