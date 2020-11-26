BD places 5-point post-pandemic business recovery plan

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has put forward a five-point proposal for a digital, green and resilient post-pandemic business recovery while speaking as chair at a high-level Commonwealth B2B Connectivity dialogue.

Bangladesh High Commission, London in partnership with the Commonwealth Secretariat organised the dialogue on 'Connecting the Commonwealth Private Sector to Support a Digital and Green Recovery.'

It was organized on the occasion of the Bangabandhu Birth Centenary, said a press release on Tuesday. The proposals included creation of a Commonwealth B2B Connectivity hub and a digital market place as well as virtual training and capacity building programs.

It would support Commonwealth private sectors, women entrepreneurs and SMEs for taking full benefits of e-commerce and cross-border paperless trade, the proposals said.

Moderated by Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem, the high-level event was attended by UK's Minister for Exports RT Graham Stuart MP who co-chaired the event. Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland presented the key note speech.

Bangladesh Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin also made the introductory remarks at the dialogue.

High Commissioner Tasneem said, "Under the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh took up the lead country role for promoting Commonwealth Business-2- Business Connectivity Agenda at the 2018.

Bangladesh was also scheduled to host Commonwealth B2B Conference in Dhaka this November to commemorate Bangladesh's membership to Commonwealth in 1972 under Bangabandhu's charismatic leadership.

British Export Minister praised Bangladesh's proactive leadership as the lead country for Commonwealth B2B Connectivity Cluster in advancing its trade and business agenda and reiterated UK's commitment to work closely with Bangladesh to enhance intra-Commonwealth trade to $2 trillion by 2030.

Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment, Salman F Rahman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam also spoke. Malaysia's Minister for Communications and Multimedia Dato' Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Rwanda's Minister for Trade and Industry Soraya Hakuziyaremye and Jamaica's Minister for Economic Growth and Job Creation Senator Aybn Hill.

Salman F Rahman said, "Digital Bangladesh Vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for transforming the country into a digital economy by 2021 recorded a sustained high average growth rate of 7 percent GDP in last 10 years to put Bangladesh 26 top growth countries.

He said even during the pandemic, Bangladesh is being considered by the IMF among the five fastest growing economies with 5.24 percent GDP growth in 2020, in which the digital services and e-commerce played key role.

Shahriar Alam said, Bangladesh has many certified green garment factories, of which 25 are the highest platinum and the rest gold categories, while 6 of world's top LEED certified RMG Factories exist in the country.

Apex chamber leaders and trade experts from various Commonwealth regions, including Asia and ASEAN, South Asia, Africa, Europe; Caribbean and the Pacific to discuss how governments and the business sector can work together to deliver a digitally-inclusive and green COVID-19 recovery.







