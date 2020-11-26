

ICMAB, DCCI join hands to work together

ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond and DCCI President Shams Mahmud signed the MoU at the ICMAB Bhaban, Nilkhet, Dhaka on behalf of respective organizations, says a press release.

Under the MoU, both organization will jointly work and collaborate regarding training courses, seminars, workshops, business conferences, job fair etc. Research activities will be conducted in a mutually agreed manner by both the organizations.

ICMAB students will get waiver in different training courses conducted by DCCI. Both of the organizations will share knowledge management and provide appropriate faculty/instructor for different programs according to the need.

ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond FCMA emphasized on ensuring cost audit certification by professional cost management accounting firm or professional for every listed companies.

He also mentioned about certification of 'cost of goods sold' statement by CMA professionals. He said that CMA professionals can create a great impact by putting their expertise for ensuring clarity in various economic aspects.

He expressed a great hope that with this new relation with a vibrant organization likes DCCI, CMA professional will be able to create a positive impact in our business sector with their technical inputs.

DCCI President Shams Mahmud said that signing the MoU will usher a new opportunity for both the organizations to work together for the betterment of business community.

He also appreciated the professionals of ICMAB for their hard work to ensure transparency in the financial system of a company. He also called upon the ICMAB to work closely with the industries and firms to strengthen both-way relation.

South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Vice President of and ICMAB past president A. K. M. Delwer Hussain, Vice President Abu Bakar Siddique, Vice President Md. Mamunur Rashid, ICMAB Secretary. Md. Munirul Islam, Treasurer Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, ICMAB Council Member and Joint Secretay of Finance Ministry (GoB) Md. Mahful Alam Khan, DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin, DCCI Vice President Mohammad Bashiruddin, Convenor Golam Zialani, leaders from both organizations were also present during the signing ceremony.





















The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday for mutual beneficiary activities.ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond and DCCI President Shams Mahmud signed the MoU at the ICMAB Bhaban, Nilkhet, Dhaka on behalf of respective organizations, says a press release.Under the MoU, both organization will jointly work and collaborate regarding training courses, seminars, workshops, business conferences, job fair etc. Research activities will be conducted in a mutually agreed manner by both the organizations.ICMAB students will get waiver in different training courses conducted by DCCI. Both of the organizations will share knowledge management and provide appropriate faculty/instructor for different programs according to the need.ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond FCMA emphasized on ensuring cost audit certification by professional cost management accounting firm or professional for every listed companies.He also mentioned about certification of 'cost of goods sold' statement by CMA professionals. He said that CMA professionals can create a great impact by putting their expertise for ensuring clarity in various economic aspects.He expressed a great hope that with this new relation with a vibrant organization likes DCCI, CMA professional will be able to create a positive impact in our business sector with their technical inputs.DCCI President Shams Mahmud said that signing the MoU will usher a new opportunity for both the organizations to work together for the betterment of business community.He also appreciated the professionals of ICMAB for their hard work to ensure transparency in the financial system of a company. He also called upon the ICMAB to work closely with the industries and firms to strengthen both-way relation.South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Vice President of and ICMAB past president A. K. M. Delwer Hussain, Vice President Abu Bakar Siddique, Vice President Md. Mamunur Rashid, ICMAB Secretary. Md. Munirul Islam, Treasurer Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, ICMAB Council Member and Joint Secretay of Finance Ministry (GoB) Md. Mahful Alam Khan, DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin, DCCI Vice President Mohammad Bashiruddin, Convenor Golam Zialani, leaders from both organizations were also present during the signing ceremony.